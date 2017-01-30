BJP MLA Suresh Rana in controversy after riling up crowd with ‘curfew’ chant for Kairana, Deoband

New Delhi, Jan 30: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has invited controversy after he made it a point in his speech to politicise the issue of alleged exodus in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh.

Riot-accused MLA Suresh Rana, in a bid to rile up the crowd during an election meeting, said, “I will impose curfew in Kairana, Deoband, Moradabad if I win the polls.”

A party candidate from Thana Bhawan, Rana said that he will impose curfews in Muslim-dominated areas like Deoband and Moradabad.

“Yadi maidan maar liya to Kairana, Deoband, Moradabad mein curfew lag jayega mitron…. ki Suresh Rana phir jeet ke aa gaya… isliye keh raha ki March 11 ka din hoga… Bharat Mata ki Jai ka naara lagate hue Shamli se Thana Bhawan tak juloos niklega,” the Indian Express quoted Rana as saying.

When asked about the statement, Rana later denied making any controversial remark against any religion. He stated that he will drive out the goons who had forced people to migrate from one area to another.