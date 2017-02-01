Budget 2017: Political reforms will invite more people join politics without fear, says Goyal

New Delhi, Feb. 1: Commending Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for announcing a cap on anonymous donations to political parties at Rs. 2000 during the Budget presentation, Power Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the measure would help more people to join political process without fear or favour.

“The political reforms announced by Finance Minister are long awaited. I think people of India were looking for a clean and transparent political funding. I am delighted that this is one big measure will help more and more people to join the political process without fear or favour. Donate liberally so that bad money can be removed from politics and only good honest money will help finance politics in future,” Goyal told ANI.

Jaitley, during his budget speech, reduced the maximum donation that a political party receives in cash at Rs 2,000 from any one source.

He said that no transaction of more than Rs 3 lakh will be permitted in cash.

“Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or in the digital mode from their donors.”

Earlier the limit from once source was Rs 20,000.

Asserting that the Budget has ‘recognised the effects of demonetisation’, Goyal said the budget aims to give benefit to every sections of society.

“Allocation has been increased for housing, infrastructure, rural development, social sectors across the board. I think this is a budget which will satisfy every section of society. Fantastic job done by the Finance Minister,” he added.

He said significant impetus has been given in infrasyructure particualy in road and railways sector which will not only help in asset creation but will create more jobs in the market.

“Significant impetus and investments have been promoted in infrastructure particularly the road and railways sector. Affordable housing which is probably got one of the largest job creating capability has been given a thrust. Concession have been given to Start Up India Stand Up India.

Lot of thrust has been given to small and medium industries and small and medium enterprises with a turiover of over Rs. 100 crores. There is a special focus on skill development,” Goyal added. (ANI)