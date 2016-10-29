Bob Dylan : ‘Speechless’ breaks silence over Nobel Prize

US singer Bob Dylan, who won the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature. (File Photo: Xavier Badosa/IANS/Flickr)

London, Oct 29: Bob Dylan, who was recently criticized as arrogant for his total silence after being awarded ‘Nobel Prize for Literature’, has finally broken the silence saying it left him “speechless”.

According to the Guardian, in a call with the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy that decides the award, the 75-year-old artist said, “I appreciate the honour so much. The news about the Nobel prize left me speechless.”

On October 13, the ‘The Times They Are A Changin’’ crooner was named winner of ‘Nobel Prize’ for literature in Stockholm for having “created new poetic expressions with the great American tradition”.

Earlier this month, a prominent member of the Nobel academy had described Dylan as “arrogant” citing his total silence and failure to respond to phone calls from the academy after being awarded.

Even on the evening of the day the prize was announced, the ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ singer played a concert in Las Vegas during which he made no comment at all.

However, Dylan now would “absolutely” attend an award ceremony “if it’s at all possible”.

“It’s hard to believe … amazing, incredible. Whoever dreams about something like that?” he told a newspaper in an interview.

