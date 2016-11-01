Imran Khan calls off Islamabad lockdown plans of tomorrow 

Islamabad, Nov 01: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan today called off Wednesday’s anti-government protest and instead announced celebrations after the Supreme Court ordered a probe against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family over the Panama Papers scandal.

PTI chairman Khan had threatened to lockdown the capital by mobilising a million supporters to force Sharif to step down over corruption allegations against him and his family.

Khan, 64, said outside his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad that it time to “celebrate victory and offer thanks”.

“Go home and rest,” cricketer-turned-politician Khan told about 300 supporters who had been camping outside his residence.

He asked them to return to Islamabad on Wednesday to celebrate thanksgiving at the Parade Ground in the capital.

“I am elated that the investigation into Nawaz Sharif’s (alleged corruption) will begin day after tomorrow,” he said.

The Supreme Court had set November 3 as date of hearing in the cas