BSF trooper Tej Bahadur dismissed from service.

New Delhi, April 19: The investigations has found out that the trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav has tarnished the image of BSF by posting the video clips on social media. The video featuring Tej Bahadur had surfaced on the internet on January 9, 2017, in which he is seen talking about his plight while carrying out the duties at the border. The jawan belonging to the 29th battalion of Seema Suraksha Bal in Jammu and Kashmir talks about the inedible food that he and the other soldiers are expected to eat.

The soldier also talks about the misbehaviour done by the senior officials. The video then shows shots of burnt chappatis and runny deal, where Yadav’s voice can be heard saying that there are even times when the soldiers have to go to sleep on an empty stomach. Commenting on Yadav’s dismissal, his wife said it’s totally wrong as he did not murder anyone. “Everyone knows BSF jawans are served low quality of food but people in service are scared to expose,” Tej Bahadur’s wife told a news channel.