Coming soon! Hangover-free alcohol

A new version of alcohol that does not come with hangover will be commonplace by 2050, a British professor has claimed.

The new type of synthetic alcohol, known as “alcosynth”, is designed to mimic the positive effects of alcohol but does not cause a dry mouth, nausea and throbbing head, according to creator professor David Nutt.

The Imperial College professor said he had patented around 90 different alcosynth compounds and two of them are now being rigorously tested for widespread use so that by 2050, alcosynth is served at bars.

“It will be there alongside the scotch and the gin, they’ll dispense the alcosynth into your cocktail and then you’ll have the pleasure without damaging your liver and your heart,” Nutt told The Independent.