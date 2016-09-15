Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to chair meeting of BJP workers in Goa on September 17

Goa, September 15: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will chair a meeting of BJP workers in Panaji on September 17 in run-up to the 2017 Assembly elections.

Possible political implications of the rebellion by Subhash Velingkar, sacked as RSS Goa chief, could come up for discussion during the meeting.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and other leaders of BJP will participate in the conclave which is kept out-of-bounds for media, a senior BJP official said, reports deccanchronicle.com.

Velingkar was recently “relieved” of the charge as Goa RSS chief after his outfit, Bhartiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch announced a political foray against the ruling BJP over the issue of medium of instruction.

Velingkar and the rebels who broke away from the ‘RSS Konkan Prant’ later floated ‘RSS Goa Prant’. However, they have not officially severed their connection with RSS.

Interestingly, Velingkar had targeted Parrikar, former CM of Goa, for “reneging” on language issue and had blamed him for his ouster as Goa unit head of Sangh.

The Defence Minister has so far kept himself away from meetings held by BJP in Goa post the Velingkar episode, owing to Ganesh festival, which concluded today.

“Parrikar had decided that only after Ganesh Chaturthi(festival) he will begin the preparations for the polls,” the official said.

Saturday’s meeting is taking place ahead of the scheduled visit by senior BJP leader and in-charge of Goa BJP, Nitin Gadkari next week.

According to the BJP functionary, the talks on alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) will be kept on back-burner as of now.

MGP is the current alliance partner of BJP in state government. BBSM has reportedly has put out feelers to MGP, which frames its politics mainly on regional issues.

State PWD Minister and MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar said the talks on tie-up will start only next month. “Right now there are no talks happening,” he added.

Dhavalikar, who met Gadkari in Delhi today to review the work on various developmental projects, said nothing regarding the alliance was discussed at the meeting.

MGP had earlier announced they will stake claim on at least 14 out of total 40 seats up for grabs for polls for forging pre-poll alliance with BJP.