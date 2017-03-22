Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of Bipin Kumar Vohra worth Rs. 10 crores

New Delhi, March 22: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached properties worth Rs. ten crores (market value) of Bengal India Global Infrastructure Director Bipin Kumar Vohra in a bank cheating case.

The Enforcement Directorate attached Vohra’s four flats in Kolkata and two flats in Gurugram worth Rs. 10 crores.

In this matter=, three FIRs were registered by various banks under Sections 120B r/w Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

According to the CBI, BS and FC, Kolkata FIRs M/s. Bengal India Global Infrastructure Ltd. and others caused a loss of Rs 139.05 crores to Central Bank of India and Rs 48.2 Crores to Andhra Bank, a loss of Rs. 74.98 crores were caused by another group organisation M/s. SPS Steels Rolling Mills Ltd. and others to United Bank of India, Kolkata.

The organisation M/s. Bengal India Global Infrastructure Ltd. represented by its managers availed several credit facilities for the trading purpose during 2012-13 and diverted the funds through different front/sister companies for other objectives infringing the terms and conditions stipulated in the consent orders thereby causing loss to the lenders.

During the course of the investigation, the Enforcement Directorate came across several personal properties of Bipin Kumar Vohra and others.

Earlier also, movable assets worth Rs 43,04,307.15/- were provisionally attached. Further investigation is on. (ANI)