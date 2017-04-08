Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy visits Jishnu's sister Avishna.

Kozhikode/Kerala, April 8: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said that a woman who lost her son will not play politics while mourning her loss. Oommen Chandy was talking to media reporters after visiting Avishna, the late Jishnu Pranoy’s sister. Reportedly, Avishna who is staging a hunger strike at her home since Thursday. A ruckus has occurred on Wednesday when her parents tried to stage an indefinite fast in front of the DGP’s office in Thiruvananthapuram on April 5. Avishna started the hunger strike seeking justice for her deceased brother and against the police action on her parents.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier expressed his unwillingness to visit Jishnu’s house or meeting his mourning parents. BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said that “the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan shall meet Mahija, the mother of Jishnu, shedding his false pride.”

A woman could not play politics when she experiences the great loss, the death of her son. Instead, she could only lament her loss. She will not be in a state of mind to lead at least a normal life, Oommen Chandy said, referring to Mahija, the mother of Jishnu who was allegedly committed suicide at his college hostel room while he was a student at the Nehru Engineering College in Thrissur, Kerala. Mahija is also on a hunger strike at Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital.