Jishnu’s mother Mahija dragged, arrested while protesting in front of DGP Office, VS Achuthanandan conveys objection

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, April, 5: The police force has arrested the parents and some other relatives of the deceased Nehru engineering College student Jishnu Pranoy. They were arrested while staging a protest against the Kerala Government in front of the DGP Office Thiruvananthapuram. There were about sixteen family members of Jishnu who demanded the arrest of the five accused in Jishnu’s suicide case including three who are absconding. Jishnu was found dead in his college hostel room in Thrissur, which was later alleged as murder or an induced suicide.

Hartal tomorrow in Kerala over police action against Jishnu’s mother Mahija

Meanwhile, Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achyuthanadan had called the DGP Lokanatha Behra over the phone and communicated his objection in the event of arresting Mahija. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the government is unable to understand the sorrow of a grieving mother who lost her beloved son. The action against Jishnu’s mother is utterly objectionable, Ramesh Chennithala added.

Reportedly, even though the DGP agreed to meet six of his family members, they proceeded with the protest. Then the police asked them to disperse peacefully. But they did not disperse. Then the police arrested Jishnu’s mother Mahija. She has alleged that the police had failed to arrest the culprits behind the death of her son Jishnu, even after three months of his death. When the police tried to arrest Mahija, she lay on the road and then the police dragged her to the vehicle, where she fainted.

Jishnu was a first-year student at the Nehru College of Engineering, in Pampady, Thrissur. He was found hanging in the bathroom of the hostel in January. His family accused the college authorities of harassing him after he was allegedly caught copying in the examination. Meanwhile, the main accused in the case, Nehru Group Chairman P. Krishnadas, was arrested yesterday but later he was let off after interrogation.