Geetha Johri becomes Gujarat ‘s first woman DGP

Ahmedabad, April04:Geetha Johri, who replaces PP Pandey as Gujarat DGP, is an IPS officer of the 1982 batch. She has several firsts to her credit. Geetha Johri is Gujarat’s first woman IPS officer. Now she becomes the first woman to take over as the state’s DGP.

The Gujarat government relieved PP Pandey as state’s DGP on Monday following Supreme Court’s observation in this regard.

Geetha Johri’s first shot to fame

Geetha Johri had first shot into fame when she raided mafia don Abdul Latif’s hideout in Ahmedabad in September 1992 and arrested his henchman Sharif Khan.

Geetha Johri had filed a first investigation report (FIR) in the Supreme Court in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case and the sudden disappearance of his wife Kausar Bi. It eventually led to the arrest of 13 police officers including three IPS officers – DIG DG Vanzara, SP Rajkumar Pandian and Dinesh MN.

During a low profile posting in CID (Crime) in 2006, Geetha Johri headed the investigations into the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case and disappearance of his wife Kausar Bi. She put in hard work in the inquiry and confirmed that the encounter was a fake one.

As DIG, Gandhinagar in 1998, she took on powerful politicians. She was shunted out as principal of training academy in Vadodara.

Facing CBI

In a turn of events later, Geetha Johri also faced CBI questioning when the federal investigative agency thought she was not spilling the beans in the case which had been handed over to it by the Supreme Court. The apex court expressed displeasure at the failure of the state police’s special investigation team, headed by Johri as IGP, to identify seven Andhra Pradesh police personnel who had assisted the local police in the fake encounter. The CBI apparently believed that she destroyed some crucial documents.

The Gujarat government promoted Geetha Johri to the rank of DGP in April 2015 while she was serving as Managing Director of the Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation in Gandhinagar