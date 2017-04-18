Woman shot dead outside a police post in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, April 18: A 45-year-old woman was thrashed and shot dead allegedly outside a police post in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. Anisa Begum had gone to the Agra Gate Police Chowki yesterday to complain about threat to her life from the accused Wasim over a land dispute, her family members said.

Wasim also arrived at the Chowki along with his mother and sister and thrashed Anisa Begum and when she rushed to save herself, the culprit fired four shots from a revolver, one of them hitting her neck, they said.

The woman was rushed to the district hospital by the locals where she was declared brought dead, they said, adding that public overpowered Wasim and handed him over to the police. SP, Sunil Kumar Saxena, said that all the three culprits have been arrested and investigations are on to ascertain the details of the incident.

