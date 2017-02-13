Jishnu Pranoy suicide: Kerala SIT names Nehru College chairman Krishnadas as first accused

Thrissur, Kerala, Feb 13: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the death of engineering student Jishnu Pranoy has named Nehru Group of Institutions chairman P Krishnadas as the first accused in the investigation report submitted to the Vadakkachery chief judicial magistrate’s court on Monday.

The SIT head Kiran Narayanan appeared in the court to submit the report.

Vice-principal Sakthivel, assistant professor C P Praveen, public relations officer Sajith and exam cell member Vipin and Vimal are the other accused in the case.

The police have charged them with abetment of suicide, assault and conspiracy. All the charges are non-bailable.

Meanwhile, all the accused are reportedly absconding. A search operation is on for the accused and it has been extended to Tamil Nadu, said police.