Gionee A1 Launched With 16MP Selfie Camera: Key specifications and features

Mumbai, March 21: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Gionee on Tuesday launched another selfie-centric smartphone – the Gionee A1 in Indian Market.

The Gionee A1 features a 16MP front camera and first showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona in February. The pre-orders in India begin on March 31.

The China’s largest mobile phone manufacturers, Gionee had launched the A1 and A1 Plus smartphones at the MWC conference, but India is only getting the A1 smartphone for now.

It is pertinent to note that Gionee’s new A-Series lineup focusses on selfie images and battery life. Gionee has added a big 4010mAh battery to the A1 and it says that the new ‘ultrafast-charging’ charges the batteries completely within 2 hours.

The company has not announced the price of the newly launched A1 smartphone, though the pre-booking for the handsets starts on March 31 through Amazon.

Gionee is offering a 2-year warranty along with a JBL headphone or a Swiss Military Bluetooth speaker to customers who pre-order the A1 phone.

Specifications:

The new Gionee A1 sports a 16 MP front camera, apart from a 13 MP rear camera. It runs the latest Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s Amigo 4.0 OS on top and is a dual-SIM smartphone.

Gionee A1 has a 5.5-inch full-High Definition (HD) in-cell (1080×1920 pixels) display and is powered by a MediaTek MT6755 processor. It equipped with 4GB RAM+64GB total storage, which is expandable to 128 GB via a microSD slot.

The Gionee A1‘s forepart camera is equipped with Gionee’s customized selfie flash, with the company promising ‘enhanced facial complexions’.

The front camera of Gionee A1 also comes with beauty settings, which can be customized according to the user’s needs.

The front camera has fixed-focus, f/2.0 aperture, and flash, while the 13 Mega Pixel rearmost camera comes with auto-focus and f/2.0 aperture and flash.

In comparison to the Gionee A1, the Gionee A1 Plus phone has a 20 Mega Pixel front side camera and dual rear camera of 13 and 5 Mega Pixels respectively. It also runs the MediaTek P25 processor and has a bigger 6-inch Full High Definition (FHD) display.

The Chinese maker had priced the A1 and A1 Plus at 349 euro and 499 euros respectively. Gionee A1 smartphone will be available in gray, black and gold color options.

Dimensions of the phone are 54.5 x 76.5 x 8.5mm and it weighs 182 grams.