Now, tweet with more than 140 characters in Twitter

Washington, March 31: Twitter has begun rolling out changes to let people pack more into tweets, subtracting from the character count names of those being replied to in posts.

The latest software modification at the one-to-many messaging service comes about a year after Twitter set out to relax a 140-character limit set due to mobile phone text messaging constraints in place when Twitter launched in 2006.

‘Remember how we told you we were working on ways to let you to express more with 140 characters?’ Twitter product manager Sasank Reddy said on Thursday in an online post.

‘Now, when you reply to someone or a group, that @usernames wont count toward your tweets 140 characters,’ he said.

‘Our work isn’t finished. We’ll continue to think about how we can improve conversations and make Twitter easier to use,’ Reddy said.