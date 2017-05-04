'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' cover carries her 'feminism' with pride.

New Delhi, May 4: After creating much curiosity among fans, author Amish Tripathi finally launched the cover of his upcoming book, ‘Sita-Warrior of Mithila’- the second instalment of his Ramachandra series, yesterday.

Tripathi was accompanied by Raveena Tandon for the cover launch of this thrilling adventure that chronicles the rise of Lady Sita, here.

Defying the conventional image of Sita, the new book portrays her as a feminist icon and captures the fearless warrior in her.

The cover sees Sita as a powerful lady, with her lathi, single-handedly fighting a crowd of men, who have come to abduct her.

Commenting on the cover launch of the book, Amish said, “Ancient India witnessed a far more equal social set-up than we have today. The cover depicts Lady Sita to be a fearless warrior and the book will capture her journey from an adopted child to a fierce warrior and then becoming a Goddess.”

Raveena continued saying, “In ancient India, women held positions of power and led countries as queens and fiercely fought on the battlefield. They enjoyed more freedom and respect from the society. It is great to see that Amish is bringing that alive through Lady Sita and the cover beautifully illustrates her as a true warrior.”

On this note, the first book of the Ramachandra series is ‘Scion of Ikshvaku,’ released in 2015.

Many took to Twitter for wishing Amish for the successful launch of ‘ Sita-Warrior of Mithila’ cover.

“Congratulations @authoramish, amazing cover. Best wishes” tweeted Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani.