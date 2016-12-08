GoDaddy launches WordPress for small Indian businesses

New Delhi, Dec 8 : Leading web hosting firm GoDaddy on Thursday launched WordPress websites for the Indian market to help small business owners, individuals and web professionals to easily convert their ideas online into a professional website.

The offer features WordPress Quick Start Wizard that simplifies the website creation process.

“Getting a website up-and-running is a crucial task for a small business owner and we are focused on helping small business owners and those who support them, with flexible and affordable solutions,” said Andrew Low Ah Kee, Executive Vice President, GoDaddy International.

WordPress websites are available in three different pricing options ranging from Rs 99 to Rs 549 per month, depending up on the features chosen.

“GoDaddy WordPress Websites is designed to be an affordable and an easy way to create a powerful, scalable WordPress website” added Kee.

–IANS