Heatwave in AP killed 723 people this year, Assembly told

Hyderabad, Sep 8: 723 people died of extreme heat wave conditions in Andhra Pradesh in the last four months, Deputy Chief Minister N China Rajappa has said.

Replying to a question raised by Telugu Desam member Modugula Venugopala Reddy and others in the Assembly today, the Deputy Chief Minister, who handles the Home and Disaster Management portfolios, said the highest number of 238 heat wave deaths were reported in Chittoor district followed by 134 in East Godavari and 115 in Vizianagaram.

This was the first time this season that the state government officially announced the toll caused by heat wave.

“Last year, 1369 deaths were reported due to heat wave. The toll was 448 in 2014 and 861 in 2013,” Rajappa said.

“A comprehensive heat wave action plan was adopted and being implemented in three phases from January.The government has undertaken an extensive awareness campaign on the precautionary measures to be followed by people,” he added.

Most parts of the country sweltered under a blazing sun this summer with heat wave claiming dozens of lives in neighbouring Telangana and Odisha districts too.