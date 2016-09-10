There are ample opportunities for development in AP, got special financial package two days ago, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi  

New Delhi: Amidst strong demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there were ample opportunities for development in the state which was given a special financial package two days ago.

The Prime Minister made the remarks when a BJP delegation from the state met him to thank him for the announcement of the special package, PMO sources said, reports news18.com.

The Centre’s financial package for Andhra Pradesh includes full funding of Pollavaram irrigation project, tax concessions and a special assistance, among others.

But it stopped short of giving the state a special category status, which is being demanded by the opposition parties.

“During the interaction, the PM said there are ample opportunities for development in Andhra Pradesh, and they must work for development of the state,” the sources said.

However, opposition parties, including the YSR Congress are not satisfied with the financial package and are demanding special category status in the wake of carving out of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh.

The state Assembly has been witnessing uproar over the issue since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on September 8, with the Opposition pressing for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.