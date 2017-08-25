Hindus will protect: Rahul Easwar launches attack on TG Mohandas who proclaimed to retain Arthungal church

New Delhi, August 25: Rahul Easwar took to Twitter a severe attack once again on the RSS leader TG Mohandas who made certain communal remarks that Arthunkal Church was a Shiva temple and Hindus should recover it.

He stated that church would be destroyed only after crossing the corpse of the last Hindu in the region.

Rahul’s response was on Twitter is as follows.

ശബരിമല അടക്കമുള്ള ക്ഷേത്രങ്ങൾ സംരക്ഷിക്കുന്ന പോലെ, വാവരുടെ മുസ്‌ലിം പള്ളിയും,അർത്തുങ്കൽ വെളുത്തയുടെ ക്രിസ്‌ത്യൻ പള്ളിയും Hindus will protect https://t.co/CEOFUW4CZP — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) August 24, 2017

Would be Happy to Contribute to a New Grand Shiva Temple for us, Hindus ; But let us not lie about Arthunkal Church or Vavar Mosque. https://t.co/CEOFUW4CZP — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) August 24, 2017

Rahul tweeted that, “any one would be able to destroy a church only after treading the last Hindu’s corpse, who is good at heart and religious harmony oriented and Indian nationalism.

Rahul added that “if somebody with the spine tried to make any problem the Vavar Mosque or the Arthunkal Church, then the response of good Hindus would be discerned.”

“Hindus would protect Vavar’s mosque and the Christian church of the Arthungal Velutha alike temples including Sabarimala, Rahul Easwar Tweeted.

Rahul had earlier said that the arguments of TG Mohandas could not be accepted as his campaigns are quiet blind. Rahul said 99 per cent of the members in any Hind movement would not make such remarks, he added.

Rahul alleged that such people are deliberately trying to create Hindu unity by creating conflicts between Hindus Muslims and Christians. This is a conspiracy to destroy communal harmony among the people of Kerala and India as well.

RSS leader TG Mohandashad come up with certain fake propaganda on the Christian church in Arunkunkal in Alappuzha district, a few days before. Mohandas asked the Hindus through Twitter that the Arthunkal church was a Shiva Temple and they shall retain it.