Cyclone Ockhi creates extensive loss, 8 dead in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, School shut down in Chennai

Chennai/Kerala, December 01: Ockhi, the Cyclonic storm has created an enormous loss to human life in south India. Around 8 people dead and more than 80 fishermen and their 50 boats have gone missing in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Reports from the Indian Meteorological Department says that the Ockhi Cyclone is now heading towards Lakshadweep with a speed of nearly 130 km/hour and is unlikely to make a landfall in India.

In Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi districts many trees were uprooted and electric lines were snapped due to the Cyclonic storm.

Meanwhile, an autorickshaw driver from Kollam district was killed on Thursday after a tree fell on the three-wheeler.

Also, a woman was killed after a tree fell on her house in Vizhinjam.

Due to torrential rainfall and gusty winds, the government authorities have shut down schools in Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Madurai, Theni, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur for the day.

The government has taken measures to rescue the people suffering from the cyclone and also issuing an advisory to people asking them to stay inside their houses.

According to reports, the Indian Navy has begun the rescue operations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu that were dispatched around 3 ships and 2 aircrafts to find out the six fishing boats and a Maritime Engineering vessel that went missing near Vizhinjam due to cyclonic conditions.

5 Navy ships have been deployed from Kochi, two ships are on standby in Lakshadweep. Two ships each belonging to the Indian Coast Guard have been deployed from Kochi and Tuticorin.

#CycloneOckhi Hits the southern part of Kerala Thiruvananthapuram

. Scenes from Velankanni Kanyakumari . Wind speeding to 85kmph. Don’t panic, no Tsunami Emergency. pic.twitter.com/4SObO51TdL — Abhinand Haridas (@imah_abhi) November 30, 2017

People in the coastal area in the Trivandrum and Kollam are agitated and are blocking roads, blaming the inefficiency of the government which failed to launch immediate rescue operations. The mob had apparently given an ultimatum to the authorities that they would begin a stronger protest if the Government did not take any favourable action to rescue the people who were trapped in the sea.