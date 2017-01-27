Hollywood film producer and Wimbledon tennis player Ashok Amritraj becomes Goodwill ambassador of UN in India

New Delhi, Jan 27: Award-winning Hollywood film producer and Wimbledon tennis player Ashok Amritraj has become the first Goodwill ambassador of the UN in India.

Mr Amritraj has been appointed Ambassador for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a UNDP statement said here today.

In September 2015, at the UN General Assembly, 193 countries adopted arguably the most ambitious global agenda of our times, The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – a plan of action for people, planet, prosperity and peace.

India played an important role in shaping the global agenda and is critical to its success.

A UN Goodwill Ambassador’s is aim to generate momentum and commitment to achieve the SDGs by 2030 and to foster engagement of new stakeholders in the implementation of these Goals.