New Delhi, Feb 4: Taking a serious note of the political development in Maldives, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Rupert Colville has urged the government of the Maldives
New Delhi, February 03: A video has surfaced on the Social Media where Palestinian representatives are seen dancing when a UN meeting is underway. According to posts doing rounds on Social
London (UK), December 28 : The United Nations (UN) has released its annual Human Development Report, which ranks where people live long, healthy lives – in other words, the countries
New York, Sept 24 : Pakistan’s attempt to blunt the sharp attack of India at the UN turned into an embarrassment for it as its Permanent Representative at the UN
New York, September 21: The Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today ordered that the United Nations Security Council resolution on Kashmir must be implemented. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asserted that his
Yangon/Myanmar, September 20: The Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has denied that she is soft on the military, which the United Nations accusations of ethnic cleansing, saying that her relationship
New York/ US, September 9: Participating in a general debate on “Culture of Peace” at the United Nations on Friday, India again aggressively flagged its concern over Pakistan continuing to
Washington D.C/United States, August 24: A petition named ‘Defend Dying Christians in Pakistan’ is launched on the American Centre for Law and Justice (ACLJ) over the outrageous behavior on Christians in
UNITED NATIONS,August5: The United States on Friday presented to the UN Security Council a draft resolution toughening sanctions on North Korea, aiming to deprive Pyongyang of $1 billion in export
United Nations, July 7: The UN Security Council has sanctioned a splinter group of the Pakistan Taliban, subjecting it to assets freeze and an arms embargo. The Security Council’s Al-Qaida
Lahore/Pakistan, June 21: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has assured that diplomatic efforts are underway to re-initiate a dialogue between India and Pakistan for resolving the decades-old Kashmir dispute. Responding
New York, June19:As United Nations prepares for International Day of Yoga, actor Anupam Kher illuminated the headquarter building in New York. “Great honour to illuminate the #UnitedNation building, NY in
New York, May6:The UN owes a total of $55 million to India for its contribution to the world body’s peacekeeping operations, the second highest outstanding payment to any member country.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti ,April12:In the ruins of a tropical hideaway where jetsetters once sipped rum under the Caribbean sun, the abandoned children tried to make a life for themselves. They begged
United Nations, Feb 4:The United Nations Security Council dropped sanctions against Afghan strongman Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, potentially paving the way for the warlord to return openly to Afghanistan. The Afghan government
UN, Feb 04: The United Nations has removed Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar from its list of designated terrorists, lifting the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo imposed on the
Mumbai, Feb 2: Indian singer Neeti Mohan’s composition “Udne de” — a tribute to all women and in support of gender equality — will be part of an album for
New Delhi, Jan 27: Award-winning Hollywood film producer and Wimbledon tennis player Ashok Amritraj has become the first Goodwill ambassador of the UN in India. Mr Amritraj has been appointed
Washington, Jan 25: The US Senate has confirmed Senate Foreign Relations Committee had yesterday overwhelmingly approved the nomination of The South Carolina Governor as the next US Ambassador to the United
United Nations, Dec 30 : As Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed away this year, India followed a strategy of quiet diplomacy while projecting its soft power at the world body,