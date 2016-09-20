Sushma Swaraj will expose Pakistan at UN: VK Singh

New Delhi, Sep 20: As India prepares to isolate Pakistan on the global stage over the Uri attacks, former Army chief and now Union Minister General VK Singh called the country a sponsor of terror, and said his colleague Sushma Swaraj will expose Islamabad at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“Pakistan is a state sponsor of terror… Sushma Swaraj will expose Pakistan at the UNGA,” Singh said in an interview to India Today.

Singh said India’s response to the Uri attack will be “effective” and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a “strong stance” against Pakistan in his meeting with top officials on Monday.