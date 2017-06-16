Homoeopathy treatment gives promising results for Chikungunya.

New Delhi, June 16: This rainy season, if anybody gets bitten by the mosquito-borne viral disease, chikungunya, then doctors have suggested that Homeopathy treatment may offer a promising relief.

Chikungunya is a form of viral fever caused by an Alphavirus that is transmitted to humans by the bite of the infected Aedes Aegypti mosquito during the day and breed in stagnant water.

The symptoms of Chikungunya include:

The typical symptom of chikungunya is the unexpected inception of high grade fever.

A severe headache and weakness are common.

The main symptom is joint pains which may last for weeks or months even after the fever is gone. In some of the cases known, the pain has been known to last for years. Once infected, a person gains lifelong immunity from chikungunya.

There is pain in joints and muscles along with the fever.

Nausea and vomiting can also be seen in some cases.

The fever generally lasts about a week and in some of the cases it can go on for up to 10 days.

The fever is often biphasic. It remains for a couple of days, gets better and then returns again.

It is not incurable, and a person suffering from this illness is supposed to build up a lifelong immunity.

Once a person gets infected through a mosquito bite, he or she will not fall ill instantly.

Here are few of the easy home remedies to avoid this disease to get caught off and stay protected.

According to Dr Pankaj Aggarwal – Senior Homeopathy physician at Agarwal Homeo Clinic, New Delhi –

1. Coconut water – Coconut water contains all vital minerals and electrolytes that make your body charged. Drinking a lot of water will help fight Chikungunya. The minerals and electrolytes help in making you stronger and strengthen the immune system to fight against all diseases.

2. Tulsi – Intake of boiled tulsi in water for three to four times a day can prevent virus from attacking you. It will help in boosting your immune system.

3. Kasuri methee- Consuming some Kasuri Methee leaves boiled in water will help to keep you away from Chikungunya and other germ.

4. Papaya leaves – Leaves of papaya help your body to form more platelets. Squeeze out the fresh juice from papaya leaves and consume it daily.

5. Black Pepper – Black pepper helps to fight against the pain causing disease. Boiled it with tulsi and consuming it twice a day may help a lot. It’s a natural anti biotic and pepper is very effective to boost your immunity power. (ANI)