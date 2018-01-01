New Delhi, June 27: The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday keep hearing a few petitions looking for activity by the Delhi Government and metro specialists to stop the spread
New Delhi, June 16: This rainy season, if anybody gets bitten by the mosquito-borne viral disease, chikungunya, then doctors have suggested that Homeopathy treatment may offer a promising relief. Chikungunya
New Delhi, June 2: The Delhi High Court will continue to hear petitions seeking action by the government and civic authorities to stop the spread of diseases such as dengue
New Delhi, May 13: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions for a comprehensive plan to make Delhi mosquito free, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.
Washington DC, Dec. 20 : US researchers have developed a vaccine for chikungunya fever made from an insect-specific virus that does not have any effect on people, making the vaccine
New Delhi, Oct 24: Chikungunya cases in Delhi have crossed the 10,000-mark this season, with nearly 2,800 of them being reported in the last week, according to a municipal report
New Delhi, September 26: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Government after hearing the plea on deaths due to chikungunya and dengue. The apex court took the plea filed by Delhi-based doctor Anil
New Delhi, September 21: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Delhi government over its inability to control the spread of chikungunya, dengue and malaria. The plea was
New Delhi, September 20: Concerned over rise in dengue and chikungunya cases which have claimed several lives, Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked city hospitals run by the Centre and
New Delhi, September 16: Speaking on the AAP- MCD blame game in the national capital over Chikungunya deaths, the Janata Dal (United) on Friday said that confusion persists in Delhi because Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has no powers to
New Delhi, September 15: As the number of deaths in Delhi due to chikungunya and its complications have shown a spike, health experts say the sudden upsurge of the disease this year could be
New Delhi, September 15: With more than 10 deaths reported so far in national capital due to Chikungunya, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday accused the Aam Admi Party (AAP) led-Delhi Government and said they
New Delhi, September 15: Resolute on his stand, Delhi’s Health Minister, Satyendra Jain, has reiterated that Chikungunya cannot cause deaths, and added that this is a fact that is available on
New Delhi, September 14: With the ongoing health crisis in the city over the vector-borne diseases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday appealed people not to panic and said the government will
New Delhi, September 14: With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporation blaming each other following four more deaths due to complications arising from chikungunya, Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra
New Delhi, Sep 13: A 65-year-old man on Monday died of chikungunya at a hospital in Delhi, in what could be the first fatality from this vector-borne disease in the
New Delhi, September 8: Chikungunya is refusing to let go of its grip on Delhi with patients swamping the hospitals including All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) which itself has tested nearly 890 blood test
Lucknow,Sept8: After dengue, its chikungunya that has raised its head with as many as 67 cases of this vector borne disease being reported in Uttar Pradesh. The dengue total for
Hyderabad,Sept7: Nine cases of chikungunya have been reported in the city, showing that a lot needs to be done to curb the mosquito menace. In August, eight cases of the
NEW DELHI,Sept6: Chikungunya cases in Delhi have shot up to 560, according to a municipal report released on Monday, even as hospitals in the city continue to be swamped by