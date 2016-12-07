Husband from UP cuts own genitals after being denied sex by wife for 10years

Lucknow,Dec7:A 37-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh reportedly cut off his own penis after being denied sex by his wife for over a decade.

According to a Daily Mail report, Ghasi Ram, who has been married to his wife Manjhri Devi for 18 years now was quite ‘frustrated’ because she refused to have sex with him.

Earlier this week, when he came home drunk, and his wife refused to have sex with him, Ghasi Ram got angry. In a fit of rage, he ran into the kitchen and sliced off his genitals using a kitchen knife, before collapsing on the floor.

With the help of their neighbours, Manjhri took him to the doctor for preliminary treatment.

“I was frustrated. We have not had sex for the last ten or twelve years. She would never make love to me. She will not sit close to me and always refuses my demands,” Ghasi Ram told reporters.

However, his wife has rubbished the claims.

“He would come home drunk every night and never listened to me. I just simply said no to him as he was drunk and I was very angry with him,” she said.

The couple has two sons and a daughter.