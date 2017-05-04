Indian Army successfully carried out test firing of advanced BRAHMOS Block III land attack cruise missile system from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

New Delhi, May 4: The Indian Army today successfully carried out the firing of the advanced BRAHMOS Block III land attack cruise missile system in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the second successive day.

The firing was carried out by South Western Command’s Corps ‘Strike One’ which revalidated the missile’s precision strike capability. The successive launches reinforce the formidable weapon’s precision strike capability.

The long-range tactical weapon was successfully tested from the same location yesterday, it was officially stated. The land-to-land configuration of BRAHMOS Block ‘ III was launched from a Mobile Autonomous Launcher (MAL) for its full-range, demonstrating the weapon’s unmatched lethality of hitting the designated target with utmost ‘precision.

It met all flight parameters in a copybook manner while conducting complex manoeuvers. This is the fifth consecutive time when the Block-III version of BRAHMOS LACM has been successfully launched and hit the land-based target in “top-attack” mode, an incredible feat not achieved by any other weapon system of its genre.

Indian Army, which became the first land force in the world to deploy the BRAHMOS in 2007, has raised several regiments of this formidable weapon. Jointly developed by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPOM, the multi-platform, multi-mission BRAHMOS is capable of being launched from land, sea, sub-sea and air against surface and sea-based targets, the release added.