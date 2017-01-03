Is Modiji’s BHIM a technological failure? Server goes down after number of transaction increased

New Delhi, January 3: Just five days back, on 30th December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the a mobile application named BHIM, under the digidhan project. Believing those words and to escape from the cash crunch, many people have downloaded the app and started using it. But unfortunately, it proved to be a failure as many people have lost the money which is transacted through BHIM.

While these customers contacted the customer care asking for the lost money, they got the response that its server is down and the amount would be remitted back to the account within 24 hours. The reason may be that the Centre was in a hurry to launch the app. So no enough testing would have done to ensure its feasibility.

According to the play store details, BHIM would support transactions with the following banks. Supported Banks:

Allahabad Bank Andhra Bank Axis Bank Bank of Baroda Bank of Maharashtra Canara Bank Catholic Syrian Bank Central Bank of India DCB Bank Dena Bank Federal Bank HDFC Bank ICICI Bank IDBI Bank IDFC Bank Indian Bank Indian Overseas Bank IndusInd Bank Karnataka Bank Karur Vysya Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Oriental Bank of Commerce Punjab National Bank RBL Bank South Indian Bank Standard Chartered Bank State Bank of India Syndicate Bank Union Bank of India United Bank of India Vijaya Bank

Some facts about BHIM