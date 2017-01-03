Is Modiji’s BHIM a technological failure? Server goes down after number of transaction increased

Prime Minister urges BJP MPs to familiarise people on BHIM app.

New Delhi, January 3: Just five days back, on 30th December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the a mobile application named BHIM, under the digidhan project. Believing those words and to escape from the cash crunch, many people have downloaded the app and started using it. But unfortunately, it proved to be a failure as many people have lost the money which is transacted through BHIM.

While these customers contacted the customer care asking for the lost money, they got the response that its server is down and the amount would be remitted back to the account within 24 hours. The reason may be that the Centre was in a hurry to launch the app. So no enough testing would have done to ensure its feasibility.

According to the play store details, BHIM would support transactions with the following banks. Supported Banks:

  1. Allahabad Bank
  2. Andhra Bank
  3. Axis Bank
  4. Bank of Baroda
  5. Bank of Maharashtra
  6. Canara Bank
  7. Catholic Syrian Bank
  8. Central Bank of India
  9. DCB Bank
  10. Dena Bank
  11. Federal Bank
  12. HDFC Bank
  13. ICICI Bank
  14. IDBI Bank
  15. IDFC Bank
  16. Indian Bank
  17. Indian Overseas Bank
  18. IndusInd Bank
  19. Karnataka Bank
  20. Karur Vysya Bank
  21. Kotak Mahindra Bank
  22. Oriental Bank of Commerce
  23. Punjab National Bank
  24. RBL Bank
  25. South Indian Bank
  26. Standard Chartered Bank
  27. State Bank of India
  28. Syndicate Bank
  29. Union Bank of India
  30. United Bank of India
  31. Vijaya Bank

Some facts about BHIM

  1. Within four days after its launch, BHIM has attained the top most position among the top free apps in the google play store.
  2.  Over 3 million downloads in just 3 days.
  3. Reportedly, over  500,000 transactions were made.
  4. Among this 500000 transactions, the number of successful transaction is unknown.
  5. Reportedly some of the customers are finidng it difficult to link their bank account number, particularly with some banks.
  6. Can BHIM withstand the high end competition from the private owned  Paytm?
  7. BHIM  also utilises the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) applications alike Paytm.
  8. Among these two, which one would get more support from the Central Government?
