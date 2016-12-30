Narendra Modi launches E-wallet ‘Bhim’ App

New Delhi, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a mobile app to make digital payments easier at Digi-Dhan Mela in Delhi. Highlights…

Government of India has launched a gift under which for the next 100 days, every day 15,000 people will win prizes through lucky draw.

These prizes will go to those who transact between 50,000 – 3 lakh online. This is so that poor people get the prize.

Today we also had a draw for the Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana. This will happen once a week.

This is for those sellers who can encourage customers to buy products through digital mode

On Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary – April 14 – there will be a mega draw which will see prizes worth crores.

I want to thank people for embracing digital transactions.

But the most important thing we have done is launch a new app called BHIM.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was an economist. The RBI was born on principles he wrote in his thesis.

People can bank with their thumb.