Election Commission to implement Supreme Court ruling on caste, religion

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Wednesday said that it will implement the Supreme Court ruling that seeking votes in the name of caste, creed, religion, community and language is illegal.

“EC is committed to abide by the apex court order. The order of the Supreme Court will be implemented effectively,” Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said while answering questions on the January 2 ruling.

A Constitution bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur had ruled that seeking votes on the basis of religion, race, caste or language of a candidate or his rival or even that of the voters is illegal and could jeopardise the electoral process.

The apex court’s decision was termed as “historic and bold” by all the political parties. IANS