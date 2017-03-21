Prime Minister urges BJP MPs to familiarise people on BHIM app.

New Delhi, March 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to spread information about the BHIM app, a digital payment application, and the advantages of the GST at the grass root levels through gram panchayats.

Citing Prime Minister Modi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar after the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting said the GST and its benefits should be considered at the level of gram panchayats.

Kumar said there will be a massive campaign to familiarise the BHIM app among the people on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

During the conference, Prime Minister Modi also pulled up the BJP members and asked them to assure their attendance in Parliament.

The Prime Minister asked them to engage in the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign on the BJP’s foundation day on April 6. (ANI)