Is Akhilesh Yadav stepping down as Samajwadi Party president?

Lucknow, March 25: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and current President of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that his party will choose its next national president before September 30, triggering speculations of his stepping down from the post.

Akhilesh Yadav’s party, which fought the recently held Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in alliance with the Indian National Congress, suffered a huge defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which came to power in the politically crucial state with a brutal majority.

The run-up to the elections saw a fierce infighting in Akhilesh’s family, with the then chief minister snatching the post of national president from his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav. The Akhilesh faction stripped Mulayam’s brother, Shivpal Singh Yadav, of his state presidentship.

On Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav addressed an unprepared press conference at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow even as his party held a national executive meet.

Referring to Chief Minister Aditya Nath’s last Lok Sabha speech taking a dig at Akhilesh’s age, the former Chief Minister said: Of course, he is an year older to me, but so far the work is concerned, he is far too small than me…

On law and order, Akhilesh Yadav said: Incidents are happening all over Uttar Pradesh now, but they are not being highlighted with Yogi Adityanath’s picture — the way media used my picture while reporting (such) incidents earlier.

Akhilesh Yadav did not clarify or speak further on the election of the new Samajwadi Party president.

Traditionally, the Samajwadi Party (SP) always re-elected the existing president — barring a January 1 emergency convention where the party handed Akhilesh Yadav the mantle.