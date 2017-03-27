Fight for India, not for gosht, Uttar Pradesh meat sellers urge Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, March 27: As meat sellers across Uttar Pradesh went on an indefinite strike from today (Monday) against the crackdown on illegal and mechanized slaughterhouses, they urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to fight for the nation and not for ‘gosht’.

“The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should fight for the nation, not for tender meat. Many people are dying in the country without food. It has created chaos. We will support Yogiji in his fight against Pakistan. If he (Yogi Adityanath) fights for gosht, we will raise our voices,” a meat seller told news agency ANI.

Stating that all the meat sellers facing troubles in the state, another meat seller said all the laborers are disturbed with the present scenario.

“Someone people commits mistake and others pay for it. We have to earn our living through this. So many families are dependent on this. We all have become jobless now after the decision of Chief Minister. There should be a solution to this,” another meat seller expressed his grief.

After sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has ordered the closure of illegal slaughterhouses and strict enforcement of the ban on cow smuggling to fulfill a key electoral manifesto promise.

Yogi Adityanath earlier on Saturday said slaughterhouses operating legally will not be touched but action will be taken against those run illegally in the state.

Warning the licensed slaughterhouses to comply as per rules, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minster earlier on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against the illegal ones, adding that the main agenda of the Uttar Pradesh government is to restore law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.