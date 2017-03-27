Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes 50 decisions without single Cabinet meet

Lucknow, March 27: Now, it is one week over after Mahant Yogi Adityanath has to take charge as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Till yet, he made 50 administrative decisions without holding a single cabinet meet drawing approval and skepticism from the public.

The major decisions taken by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister includes setting up of an anti-Romeo squad in UP Police to prevent harassments against women in public places and shutting down of illegal slaughterhouses in the state to keep in check the unhygienic conditions in the overcrowded marketplaces.

The priest turned politician’s both decisions met with mixed response from the common public as well as the opposition parties of the state as he forced police officials to work on overdrive to ensure implementation of these policies.

But, some other decisions that taken by the chief minister, like banning of pan masala and polyethylene in government buildings, announcing Metro Rail project in Allahabad, Meerut, Agra, Gorakhpur and making all state roads pothole-free by June drew much appreciation from the common publics of the state.

According to Times Of India, the grant for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh along with directions for the construction of Mansarovar Bhavan near National Capital New Delhi for pilgrims.

The Chief Minister has also ordered that one female and male police official needs to be present at the reception of each police station in the state. He has also promised an uninterrupted electricity supply to devotees during Navaratara and Ram Navmi.

Other decisions include reviewing of security arrangements given to political leaders, installation of CCTV cameras at government offices and proper drinking facilities at every police station.

On yesterday, he also urged to government officials of the state to work 18-20 hours a day or else leave the job.