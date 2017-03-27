‘Work 18 to 20 hours daily or leave’; UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Message to state officials

Lucknow, March 27: With great powers comes great responsibility. In a stern message to Uttar Pradesh state officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said those who are not preparing to work for 18 to 20 hours daily are free to leave their jobs.

“The Uttar Pradesh government will not tolerate any lack of strictness or care in the implementation of the government schemes. Officers who are willing to work 18-20 hours daily can continue with the government or else they are free to leave,” he said, addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting on his home turf of Gorakhpur.

During his first visit to his constituency after becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath urged all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearers and public representatives not to undertake contractual work.

“I am a workaholic and the the government officers will have to deliver too. Those who are ready to work hard should continue and non-performers should leave the service,” Yogi repeated.

“Work with humility and do not flaunt position” the monk turned politician’s message to his ministerial colleagues was this one.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentarians, MLAs, MLCs, senior leaders and functionaries in Beniganj area, the chief minister asserted the promises made by the party during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be his government’s top priority.

Stressing on coordination between the state government and party, Yogi said, “Workers should ensure that benefits of the government schemes reach the have-nots and the last man.”

But in the same breath, he told Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers not to interfere with the functioning of the state government and not to put pressure on officials for contracts.

“Only two years are left for the Lok Sabha elections and Bharatiya Janata party workers should start preparations for it. If they find any disparity in the functioning of the state government they should inform me,” Yogi Adityanath said.

In the meeting, he announced the government will provide monetary assistance for weddings of girls from poor families and create enough avenues for jobs to stem out-migration of youths from the state.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath was accorded a grand welcome at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in the city.

He said the massive mandate the party received in the elections, has increased the responsibility of the BJP leaders and Party workers.

Without mentioning the crackdown on slaughter houses and ‘anti-Romeo’ drive, he said his government had taken “historical” decisions after taking over the reins of the state.