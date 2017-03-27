Ban Cow slaughter across the country; Muslims should stop eating meat: SP leader Azam Khan

New Delhi, March 27: Amid a suppression by the newly sworn in Yogi Adityanath government on slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party leader and former Cabinet Minister of the state Azam Khan, Monday, demanded that there should be a nationwide ban on the slaughter of animals, including cows.

“Cow slaughter should be banned across the country. Why is it so that cow slaughter is legal in states like Kerala and West Bengal but not in other states,” Azam Khan said, adding that there should be uniformity in laws governing such issues in the country.

Questioning the logic behind the Uttar Pradesh government’s aims to allow legal slaughterhouses to function, Azam Khan said, “So it means that it is ok if animals are slaughter in legal slaughterhouses and not ok when the meet the same fate in an illegal place.”

“This legal, illegal thing should stop. All slaughterhouses should be shut down. No animal should be slaughtered,” Azam Khan said.

Azam Khan, a nine terms MLA in Uttar Pradesh assembly, mentioned the sensitivity of communities like Jains to suggest that chicken and goat should also not be butchered in the country.

The Samajwadi Party strongman went to give advice to Muslims to stop eating meat.

It is not mandated in Islam that Muslims should eat meat. Ulema should appeal to the people that they should stop eating meat,” Azam Khan said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said that only the Police and administration officials are authorized to take action against illegal slaughterhouses operating in the state, amid reports of some self-proclaimed persons and groups forcing closure of the slaughter houses.