Even drunk Kapil Sharma allowed to fly, Shiv Sena defends MP in Parliament

: Comedy Nights Comedian Kapil Sharma’s alleged drunken behavior on a flight was raised in country’s parliament today as the Shiv Sena Parliamentarians tried to defend its Member of Parliament Ravindra Gaikwad.

The Shiv Sena Parliament Member from Maharashtra’s Osmanabad was banned from flying most major airlines on Friday forcing him to take a train from Delhi to Mumbai.

Ravindra Gaikwad attained ill repute after he assaulted an official with his slippers, slapping him 25 times, on an Air India flight on Thursday.

Shiv Sena’s Anandrao Adsul raised the issue in the Lok Sabha today saying, “Comedian Kapil Sharma misbehaved on a flight after getting drunk but no ban was imposed on him. Corrupt people in the country are allowed to fly. How can a Member of Parliament being banned?”

Central Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju reacted saying, “The rules are the same for all, including a Member of Parliament. Violence on a flight can be tragic… we cannot compromise safety in our airlines.”

Reports say that the flag carrier airline of India, Air India, will also issue a warning to comedy star Kapil Sharma, who is accused of misbehaving with his co-star Sunil Grover, on an Air India flight to Mumbai from Melbourne two weeks ago. Though the scuffle has been in the news over the cataclysmic impact on Sharma’s TV show, talk of possible action has emerged after Ravindra Gaikwad was banned by six airlines in the country.

Union Minister Gajapati Raju said airlines are empowered to deny boarding to any passenger whose manners is incorrect. But “never in the wildest of dreams had I expected a Member of Parliament to get caught in this,” he said.

Ravindra Gaikwad also abused a 60-year-old Air India employee and allegedly tried to push him down a step-ladder during an argument over a business class seat. After every airline refused to book him a seat, the politician was forced to take a train to his homeland.

Ravindra Gaikwad has been unapologetic about his conduct in the airline and said it is Air India who should apologize to him.

In Parliament today, the Samajwadi Party (SP) came in support with the Shiv Sena, with Naresh Agrawal blaming airlines saying, “just goes to show their dada Giri (bullying)”.