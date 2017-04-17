ISI funded stone-pelters in Kashmir, says military intelligence

April 17, 2017 | By :
New Delhi, April 17: The stone-pelting protesters that attacked polling stations in Kashmir during April 9 by-elections were no flash mobs but part of a coordinated attack planned by Pakistani spy agency ISI and their overground operatives in the Valley, sources in the military intelligence said, according to a report by India Today.
“The Pakistani ISI and various Pakistan-backed terrorist groups had directed their network of over-ground workers to ensure that the electioneering process for Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency and Anantnag assembly seat were disrupted to showcase their capability to calibrate insurgency here,” the sources said.
