Modiji, it’s not so easy to curb: fake notes of new Rs 2000 is already circulating

Chikkamagalur , November 12: Fake notes of new Rs 2000 currency notes have now been found in circulating at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Chikkamagalur in Karnataka, reports asianetnews.tv.

Certain people have exchanged their old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 for these new currency notes. But they were shocked after shops refused to accept these notes being counterfeit.

The ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency note was expected to curb use of fake notes and black money. But in reality, even before people can get the new currency notes, fake Rs 2000 notes are being circulated, reports asianetnews.tv.

As the new 2000 currency note is lavender in colour, some people have used the colour photocopy (Xerox) technique to fool people desperately waiting for the new notes.

These fake notes can be easily identified because there is a clear difference in the colour of these notes and the real ones.

Some people are taking advantage of the fact that many people still do not know how the real Rs 2000 note looks.

A case in this regard has been filed at Ashok Nagar Police Station in Chikkamagalur.