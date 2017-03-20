Najeeb Ahmed Missing Case: Delhi HC to decide on conducting lie detector test on Najeeb’s friends

New Delhi, March 20: The Delhi High Court will on Monday pronounce its order on the students’ plea against the police move to conduct lie detector test on them in connection with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed who went missing from October 15 last year.

The Delhi police had earlier issued a notice to the JNU students and had asked them to appear before it for a lie-detector test. After receiving the summons, as many as 9 students had opposed the police’s move.

A few years ago, the Apex Court of India had ruled that such tests violated individual rights and said the police cannot use the tests or probe any leads arising from them unless suspects willingly volunteer to take the tests.

Earlier in February, the Delhi Police was pulled up by the Delhi High Court over their leisurely progress in the case and was asked to explore other prospects of the probe like polygraph test of other persons connected with the disappearance of Najeeb Ahmed as all other leads, in this case, have not yielded any good result.

Later, Najeeb Ahamed’s mother Fatima Nafees had moved a habeas corpus plea in the High Court seeking help to trace her son.

“The student had gone missing in October 2016; it is February now. Nearly four 4 have gone by and none of the leads are going anywhere. We asked for a polygraph test as the other leads have not yielded any results,” the Delhi High Court observed.

The court was hearing an application by one of the 9 students, who are suspects in the case, seeking a recall of the High Court’s order dated December 14 and December 22, 2016.

The application had alleged that by means of these two orders, the court was regulating the manner of investigation which was prejudicing the probe and violating their rights under Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution.

The applicant had also challenged a notice issued to him by the Delhi Police to appear before the trial court on Friday to give consent for a lie-detector test.

The Delhi Government’s counsel opposed the application, stating that the same student had moved a similar plea through another lawyer earlier and the High Court on January 23 disposed of it by asking the student to come forward.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had conveyed to the high court that it has not been able to carry out lie-detector tests on nine “suspect” students, as none of them responded despite multiple notices.

A habeas corpus plea was moved by Najeeb’s mother, Fatima Nafees, who sought direction to trace her son who has been missing since the intervening night of October 14-15. Najeeb, 27, a first-year M.Sc. student, went missing from his JNU hostel, allegedly after a row with members of RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

