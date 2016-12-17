Newly wed bride gang-raped by husband and friends in Jharkhand

Jharkhand, Dec17: A newly married woman was allegedly raped by her husband and his two friends in a village in Jharkhand.

Police said that the woman’s husband, Afzal Ansari, and his friends raped her at gun point at Rahaiya village in Palamau district.

Mr Ansari had recently got married to the woman of the same village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hiralal Ravi said.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that Mr Ansari reached home along with his two friends – Bablu Singh and Afzal Mian – on Wednesday night.

He then raped his wife and allowed his friends to commit the crime in turn, police said, adding that the accused also recorded the act and threatened the woman with dire consequences.

The victim, however, managed to escape the next morning and informed her parents, who took her to the police station.

However, the Officer-in-Charge reprimanded them and sent them back without registering a case, Mr Ravi said.

The DSP said he has directed to register a case against the accused, who is still on the run