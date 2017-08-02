NIA raid reveals link between Afzal Guru - Geelani: Recovers letter seeking transfer from Tihar to Srinagar jail.

New Delhi/Srinagar, August 2: Before the execution in the parliament attack case, Afzal guru wrote a letter to Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani seeking help to get transferred from Delhi’s Tihar jail to the Srinagar Central jail.

The letter was quite genuine and was recovered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) when sleuths raided the residence of Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah ‘Funtoosh’. The raid was done on June 3 in connection with a probe on terrorist funding. Funtoosh was arrested after a few days.

Guru wrote, “I request you to ask Omar Abdullah chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir to replies to the Supreme Court notice about jail transfer issue, instead of talking about passing the resolution in the Assembly which he do not need at all”. Afzal Guru was executed in Tihar jail on February 9, 2013.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also registered a case against separatist leader on may 30, including a member of the Hurriyat. They were apparently in connivance with the militants from outlawed groups, like Dukhtaran-e-millat, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, and others for raising funds.

Reports say that the funds were received by the separatists through illegal means, including hawala intended to be used for terrorist funding and other activities in Jammu and Kashmir.