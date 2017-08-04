Rain: Schools, government Anganwadi centres would remain closed tomorrow in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar

August 4, 2017 | By :
Rain: Schools, government Anganwadi centres would remain closed tomorrow in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar.

Bageshwar/Uttarakhand, August 4: Following heavy rain alert and flood, all schools and government Anganwadi centres would remain closed tomorrow in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar.

Uttarakhand Weather Department has issued warnings that there would heavy downpour in the coming days. Earlier, two persons have died due to landslide following heavy rains in the state. Reportedly a JCB was buried under the debris in a landslide occurred at Khairna.

The possibility of landslides and cloud burst due to heavy rainfall in the region cannot be ruled out.

Tags: , ,
Related News
16 people dies in two road accidents
Man who consumes poison before Uttarakhand minister dies
Earthquake hits Uttarakhand, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
President Ramnath Kovind to begin his two-day Uttarakhand visit today
Court finds Dehradun techie Rajesh Gulati who chopped wife with electric saw into 70 pieces guilty in Uttarakhand
Ram Rahim Riots: Latest updates on the case
Top