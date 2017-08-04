Rain: Schools, government Anganwadi centres would remain closed tomorrow in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar.

Bageshwar/Uttarakhand, August 4: Following heavy rain alert and flood, all schools and government Anganwadi centres would remain closed tomorrow in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar.

Uttarakhand Weather Department has issued warnings that there would heavy downpour in the coming days. Earlier, two persons have died due to landslide following heavy rains in the state. Reportedly a JCB was buried under the debris in a landslide occurred at Khairna.

The possibility of landslides and cloud burst due to heavy rainfall in the region cannot be ruled out.