Ram Rahim Riots: Latest updates on the case

Panchkula/ Haryana, August 26: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday slammed Haryana Government, for the ongoing unrest in the state, post conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 1999 rape case saying that “you let Panchkula burn for political benefits”.

The High Court asked the state government for details of the Dera chief’s movable and immovable properties in Punjab and Haryana till next hearing that will be held on August 29. Meanwhile, Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said important points on internal security was discussed during the high level meeting called at the Home Minister’s residence in the national capital, one being violence post Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction. The National Security Agency (NSA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief were also present in the meeting held at the Home Minister’s residence in Delhi. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah also held a meeting with Haryana party in-charge Anil Jain at Delhi BJP headquarters to the prevailing discuss situation.

On the other hand, Anand Kumar, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order said that the security at borders have been beefed up due to ongoing Army and Police joint operation in Panchkula. Kumar said that since train operations have been suspended, supporters will try to use road transport to return to their homes. He said that all districts under MRT Zone are on high alert.

Additional Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been deployed in concerned districts and Intelligence Machinery is keeping a vigilant eye on all developments. While in Haryana’s Sirsa, Army has gheraoed the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda Headquarters in the same. Army and Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with the Police have surrounded the premises of the headquarters. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also visit New Delhi today.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said he has been briefed by DGP, the situation is peaceful and curfew has been lifted in three districts. He added that the state is on alert for next 48 hrs.

Following are other updates related to the case:

-District administration and police sealed two ashrams of Dera Sacha Sauda in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

– Curfew has been imposed in Sangrur, Moga and Patiala district of Punjab. Security stepped up after violent protests by Dera followers in the state.

– Section 144 imposed in Uttarakhand’s Nainital and Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

– Baghpat District Magistrate directs all schools in the region to remain closed today in Uttar Pradesh. Schools in Noida and Ghaziabad will also remain close today.

– Delhi Transport Corporation has suspended bus services to NCR due to incidents of arson.

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required. He assured to restore normalcy in violence-hit areas.

– Instances of violence are deeply distressing. Strongly condemn violence urge everyone to maintain peace, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

– Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government had made complete arrangements; but the mob was really huge.

– Madhur Verma of Delhi Police confirmed that Dera Sacha Sauda followers tried to create mischief, following which a case has been registered. The police have recovered the CCTV footage, probe is underway.

– Chandigarh DGP Tejinder Singh Luthra confirmed that taking preventive measures, Chandigarh Police detains 81 people.

– Six private commandos of Ram Rahim Singh arrested by Chandigarh Police, weapons and petrol cans seized from them.

– 31 people have lost their lives, and 200 are injured. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed doctors for best possible treatment.

– Passengers have been stranded at Bathinda railway station due to curfew imposed in Punjab.

(ANI)