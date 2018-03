Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana meets Sushma Swaraj.

New Delhi, September 9: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana met his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on Saturday and held discussions on a range of bilateral issues aimed at further strengthening the India-Sri Lanka partnership.

Marapana, who is on a three-day visit to India, will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

This is Marapana’s first overseas visit after assuming office as Foreign Minister.

He is being accompanied by Prasad Kariyawasam, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and M.A.K. Girihagama, Senior Director General of the South Asia and SAARC Division of the Ministry. (ANI)