Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj grants visa to 7-year-old Pakistani girl for heart surgery in India

New Delhi, September 27: The Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj grants visa to 7-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi for undergoing an open heart surgery in India.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj grants visa to 7-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi for undergoing an open heart surgery in India — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2017

Earlier in June, a 61-year-old Pakistani man suffering from an ailing heart and deteriorating kidneys has received a new lease of life thanks to a “multi-disciplinary” surgery done by Indian doctors at a Delhi hospital.

Zafar Khan from Peshawar was admitted to the hospital on September 1 in a “critical condition and was on haemodialysis”. The hospital said he had a stent procedure conducted seven years ago and his kidneys had deteriorated very badly. He was advised a kidney transplant, deccanchronicle.com.

The life-saving surgery was conducted by a team of doctors led by Aparna Jaswal, Associate Director Electrophysiology at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

“Zafar Khan was brought to our hospital in a critical condition. Considering a CRT implantation in such patients can be extremely challenging. It required extra precautions and multi-disciplinary team of nephrologists. With the implant of the CRT (cardiac resynchronisation therapy) we are hoping he should be able to live better and longer,” Jaswal said.

In another incident, Kanwal Sadiq, the father of the infant baby had appealed to Union Minister Sushma Swaraj to grant his son a medical visa. He had tweeted: “Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers Sir Sartaaj Azeez or Ma’am Sushma??” There in which he had a tied relationship between India and Pakistan.

To this tweet, Sushma Swaraj had responded: “No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa.”

But sadly, taking to Twitter, his father, Kanwal Sadiq, said, “My Rohaan passed away last night. He fought and conquered with major heart surgery but slipped and fell in grave due to little dehydration.