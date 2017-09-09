Goa tourism department to ban swimming along sea waves after sunset

Panaji/ Goa, September 9: Now, you won’t be allowed to enjoy the waves at Goa post-sunset and after consuming alcohol, says media reports. Goa tourism department plans to enact a law to ban swimming in the beach, following some recent incidents of drowning along the seas.

According to media, three incidents of drowning were reported in last one week. During the wee hours on Thursday, two Ahmedabad-based students got drowned in the Arabian Sea at Candolim beach in North Goa. A few days earlier, two people were drowned when swimming in Candolim-Calangute beach.

Following the misfortune, an advisory was issued against swimming in rough water by a private lifeguard agency staffing the beaches in the state. As per media reports, all these mishaps occurred post sunset as the beaches were not manned by lifeguards.

A spokesperson for the state tourism department said, “the government has taken cognisance of the recent incidents of death of tourists who ventured into the sea after sunset and under the influence of alcohol.” The spokesperson added, “law would be enacted to prohibit swimming in the sea after sunset or after consumption of alcohol.”

As beaches are unguarded after sunset, the state government has asked stakeholders providing accommodation for tourists to warn them against venturing into water bodies during dusk. It also asserted that all beaches in Goa are regularly manned by trained lifeguards for safety of tourists from dawn to dusk, says media reports.