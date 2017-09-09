Tickle your taste buds: Real mix of desi dhaba with international feel at ‘Foreign Dhaba Bistro and Bar’

New Delhi, September 9: Gone are those days when dhabas served food in huge utensils with dal or chicken curry, while rotis were being made in a tandoor on the side. It is now time for a real mix of desi dhaba with an international feel with the ‘Foreign Dhaba Bistro and Bar’ at Rajouri Garden.

Knocking a revolution on the door, Foreign Dhaba Bistro and Bar is a glitzy multi-storied building with liveried staff, air-conditioned rooms, and an extensive menu that has the perfect essence of authentic cuisine from North Indian, Continental to Chinese that captures the senses of a foodie.

Brainchild of Anil Ahuja and Mohit Ahuja, the outlet is a fresh new concept that amalgamates the foreign flavors in a desi dhaba style, wherein the end results showcase a variety of scrumptious servings. The dishes served at this outlet can get as quirky as possible. For example it serves ‘Desi Dabba’ with Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian, Italian, Chinese and Thai cuisines, wherein it has up to three dishes in nominal prices that caters to all palette types.

The place welcomes its customers with lip smacking Jaljeera shots and Raste Waali Bhel, which is indeed a real deadly combo. It is sure not to disappoint with its drinks menu. The outlet offers vivid varieties in drinks, cocktails and mocktails that is again outstanding in its mixology and eye-catching name.

Amongst a few must try are Dangerous Punjabi Patiala, Pan Pasand Singh, Bunta Sing Soda, Cranberry Masala Iced Tea, Pan Pasand Mojito, Brownie Shake, Virgin Mojito and Virgin Sangria and Guava Mocktail.

The ambience of this pace has been crafted to style a dash of modernity yet old school charm. To compliment the soothing ambience, Foreign Dhaba also holds live music bands session that works perfect for an in-house luxury dining.

Foreign Dhaba offers tongue tickling appetisers out which Chiken Malai Tikka, Paneer Tikka Multani, Sweet Chilli Vegetarian, Veg Seekh Kabab, Cigar rolls, Tally Chicken, Barra kebab, Amritsari fish, Foreign ki machi, Chilli Mushrooms, Dahi ke Sholey, Tandoori Aloo, and Rajma Galouti are a must.

In terms of presentation, this place scores a deal. Its main course offerings like Dal Makhani, Paneer Lababdaar, Veg Dum Biryani, Butter Chicken, Mutton Rogan Josh (better than the Karim’s) and Paneer Tikka Masala are amazing to go with various Indian assorted breads.

The best part about this outlet is that the food here is pretty good especially if one is looking for the typical North Indian affair that is very ethnic and old-style yet is presented in a modern style.

To satisfy one’s guilty pleasures, the Foreign Dhaba offers sizzling Brownie with Ice Cream, Choco Lava Cake, Banofie Pie and Cheesecake which are oh! so sinful. A relaxed yet pulsating vibe, Foreign Dhaba is a perfect weekend getaway with quality food and drinks that fits the bills as the perfect venue for just about everyone.

Overall, the place is convincing enough and will score high on expectations and the bar of value for money.

Place: Foreign Dhaba Bistro and Bar

Timings: Today 12 Noon to 1 AM

Cost for two: Rs. 1,500 for two people (approx.)

Address: F-84, Ground Floor, Industrial pocket, Opposite TDI Paragon Mall, Waves cinema, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi.

(ANI)