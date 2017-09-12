Feel your adrenaline: Pack your bags for a trip to Yas Island and rave up to get thrilled, wet and wild

Abu Dhabi/ UAE, September 12: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is a perfect destination for some action, luxury and pleasure. With its unique combination of high-octane activities and leisure, world class facilities and comfortable accommodation options, and its location on the things of the crystalline Arabian Gulf right between Dubai and Abu Dhabi city center, there is no finer travel destination for family vacation or a corporate event than Yas Island- Abu Dhabi.

-Ferrari World

Get the thrill of your life at the world’s first official Ferrari Inspired theme park. The Italian automotive legend, Ferrari brings its unique passion and flair to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi- the first theme park of its kind in the world. The park allows families to enjoy in a climate- controlled environment all-year- round and offers a spectacular look into the iconic style and spirit of Ferrari. The unique feature of Ferrari World is that the iconic roof completes with the largest Ferrari Logo in the world and the Ferrari Cars across the ages are in the Galleria to see the innovative history of Ferrari.

Signature Rides: Formula Rossa, Flying Aces, Turbo Track, etc.

-Yas Waterworld

Get wet and wild at the world’s only Emirati-themed water park. Spread out over 15 hectares, the park is filled to the brim with 43 twisting tunnels, sensational slides, rapid rides, and action- packed attractions. The park offers water-based fun and adventure for all ages- a magical atmosphere which promises to give memories that will last a lifetime. Yas Waterworld has been acclaimed as the most toddler-friendly waterpark in the Middle East. The bright pearl of the island, a signature of Yas Waterworld, embodying its Emirati-spirit and history changes colours in the night.

Signature Rides: Dawwama, Bandit Bomber, Liwa Loop, etc.

-Yas Marina Circuit

Get revved up at Abu Dhabi’s professional race track. Yas Marina Circuit- the Gulf region’s premier motor racing venue and home of the famous Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Those who like to live life in the fast lane can also choose from a wide range of spectacular automobiles activities. Be a track star for the day and take a high-performance car round the circuit, or feel the adrenalin as a professional driver expertly shows you what life in the fast lane really feels like. The circuit also provides behind the scene tours if the venue so that one can discover the circuit’s hidden secrets- their collection of top-notch race cars, the best vantage point to watch the race and even where drivers get- ready before their high- speed action.

Formula 1 session final race from November 24-26.

-Yas Marina

Get a first-hand look at the ultimate in luxury waterfront lifestyle. The waterways and mangrove forests that encircle Yas Island are an intimate part of its distinct character. On one hand, the island is very much part of the emirate’s landscape, yet Yas Island is separate from its hustle and bustle- a true oasis of fun and relaxation. Yas Marina, the island’s dedicated waterway and luxury yacht marina, has given the island a different dimension, accentuating the sense of international exclusivity and superior luxury lifestyle.

-Warner Bros Theme Park– Coming Soon- 2018

The family entertainment scene is finally progressing in the UAE, with bigger brands and higher quality events coming to the country. World Abu Dhabi, which is located on Yas Island and set to open in 2018, will be a one-of-a-kind, world-class destination home to state-of-the-art thrill rides, interactive family friendly attractions, and unique live entertainment. Guests will be swept away in Hollywood-style when they enter a celebration of all that is the Golden Age of Hollywood. Warner Bros. Plaza

Life is an adventure. So pack-up your bags and plan your next trip to Yas Island.

(ANI)